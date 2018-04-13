William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $964,400,000 after buying an additional 8,852,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,974 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,444,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,914,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.21.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $564,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,622,860.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,722.42, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Cognex’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Cognex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

