William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in MercadoLibre (MELI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,876 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $104,000. Dumac Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.67.

Shares of MELI opened at $327.40 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $214.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.91. The stock has a market cap of $15,359.25, a PE ratio of 129.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $436.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.74 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/william-blair-investment-management-llc-sells-426876-shares-of-mercadolibre-inc-meli-updated-updated.html.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.