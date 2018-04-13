William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,849 F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 36.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 18.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,721 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson set a $155.00 price target on F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.55.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 12,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,918,653.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,225.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $289,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,172 shares of company stock worth $7,274,542 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $148.35 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $153.91. The company has a market cap of $8,991.56, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.07 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

