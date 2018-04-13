William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,106 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.76% of YogaWorks worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in YogaWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,867,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of YogaWorks in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ YOGA opened at $2.13 on Friday. YogaWorks has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 99,106 Shares of YogaWorks (YOGA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/william-blair-investment-management-llc-trims-stake-in-yogaworks-inc-yoga-updated-updated.html.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

Receive News & Ratings for YogaWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YogaWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.