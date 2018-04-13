S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Insider Buys $63,495.90 in Stock

S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) insider William Dishman bought 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $63,495.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $636,189.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SYBT stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. S.Y. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 24.39%. sell-side analysts expect that S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from S.Y. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. S.Y. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S.Y. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S.Y. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S.Y. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of S.Y. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of S.Y. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

S.Y. Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

