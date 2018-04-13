Wirecard (WDI) Given a €87.26 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a €87.26 ($107.73) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDI. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($145.68) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. UBS set a €118.00 ($145.68) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs set a €135.00 ($166.67) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.28 ($127.50).

WDI stock opened at €105.45 ($130.19) on Monday. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €47.90 ($59.14) and a 12-month high of €111.00 ($137.04).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, engages in the provision of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three business segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services.

