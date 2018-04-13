Woodcoin Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (CRYPTO:LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $77.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021207 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005868 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The official website for Woodcoin is woodcoin.org. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

