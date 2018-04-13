WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for WPT Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WIR opened at C$13.02 on Wednesday. WPT Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.10.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$28.46 million for the quarter. WPT Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 33.67%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

WPT Industrial REIT Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

