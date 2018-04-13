The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 6,425.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $19.01 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17. The firm has a market cap of $8,745.05, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 206.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Goldman Sachs reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised The Western Union from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

