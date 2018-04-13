Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,916.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3,482.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.50.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $231.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,967.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $166.74 and a 12 month high of $236.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $891.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

