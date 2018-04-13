Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 2,691 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,631,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,919,000 after buying an additional 475,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,467,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,797,000 after buying an additional 1,474,282 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,398,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,278,000 after buying an additional 796,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,424,000 after buying an additional 85,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,559,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,662,000 after buying an additional 199,223 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 49,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $5,508,456.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,543.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $433,529.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,000 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE opened at $110.27 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $100.63 and a 12 month high of $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $28,514.61, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.28%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

