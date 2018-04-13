Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) Stake Decreased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its stake in shares of Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Ctrip were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,917,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,256,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,723 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,157,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,136,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,810,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ctrip by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,615,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,755,000 after acquiring an additional 497,017 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ctrip in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ctrip in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Ctrip from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ctrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of CTRP opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,619.30, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80. Ctrip has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Ctrip had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ctrip will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Ctrip Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

