Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $2.32 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

