Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a negative net margin of 9,872.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.99. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 219,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 329,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing a pipeline of differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications. Its product pipeline includes: Glybera, TV-45070, GDC-0310, XEN901 (Nav1.6 inhibitor) and XEN1101. Glybera is used for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD).

