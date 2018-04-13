Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Nomura downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Instinet downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,527. The company has a market capitalization of $28,456.47, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $86.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $194,760.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $75,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,076,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,034,000 after buying an additional 632,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,242,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,016,000 after buying an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,670,000 after buying an additional 349,120 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,063,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,780,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,091,000 after buying an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

