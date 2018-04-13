Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IntriCon Co. (IIN) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. IntriCon posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter. IntriCon had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IntriCon by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in IntriCon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon (IIN) traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,668. The company has a market cap of $137.98, a P/E ratio of 71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.16. IntriCon has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/zacks-analysts-anticipate-intricon-co-iin-to-announce-0-06-eps-updated-updated.html.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.