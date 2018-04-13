Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.45. 8,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,311. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $757.39, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 1,500 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $86,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Howell sold 3,416 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $214,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/zacks-analysts-anticipate-red-robin-gourmet-burgers-inc-rrgb-will-post-earnings-of-0-73-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.