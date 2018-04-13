Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Teradyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Teradyne (TER) traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.00. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,942.54, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,769.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,009 shares of company stock worth $6,731,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,489,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,591 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,393,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,071,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,878,000 after purchasing an additional 929,346 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,699,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,039,000 after purchasing an additional 928,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,186,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,287,000 after purchasing an additional 908,059 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

