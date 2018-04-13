Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) to Announce $2.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $773,685.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,220.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Blakely sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $448,218.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,080 shares of company stock worth $11,545,548. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6,376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) opened at $108.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14,668.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

