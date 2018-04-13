Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 298,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 98,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPRN stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. 9,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,021. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank Of Princeton, headquartered in New Jersey, the United States, operates as a bank.

