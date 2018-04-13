Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will report sales of $220.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.00 million. Newpark Resources posted sales of $158.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year sales of $220.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.00 million to $943.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.90, a PE ratio of -114.98 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $370,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $114,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $191,000.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

