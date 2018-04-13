Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $58.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.69 million and the highest is $59.98 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $53.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $58.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.01 million to $283.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $314.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $311.96 million to $316.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TCBK stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. 38,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $859.94, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 46.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

