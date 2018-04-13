Denny’s (DENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DENN. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,525. Denny’s has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,043.53, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.84 million. equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Verostek sold 7,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $115,484.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,505 shares of company stock worth $2,558,623 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,701,000 after buying an additional 39,719 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,120,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 98,353 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,035,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,709,000 after buying an additional 993,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

