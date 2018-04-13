Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Lilly’s new products like Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Cyramza, Jardiance and Lartruvo have been driving revenues and the trend is expected to continue in 2018. Lilly expects to launch 20 new products between 2014 and 2023, including at least two new indications/line extensions on an average every year. The decision to sell or spin-off the Animal Health segment, which has underperformed in 2017, is a prudent decision in our view. However, competitive pressure on Lilly’s drugs is expected to rise this year. Meanwhile, challenges remain for the company in the form of loss of patent exclusivity for products like Cialis and the impact of generic competition for Strattera, Effient and Axiron. U.S. pricing access pressure will also remain a headwind in 2018. Lilly's shares have also underperformed the industry this year so far.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86,793.27, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Eli Lilly and had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 33.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $67,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,085. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 216.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

