Graco (NYSE:GGG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Graco Inc. is a leading provider of premium pumps and spray equipment for fluid handling in the construction, manufacturing, processing and maintenance industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Graco works closely with distributors around the world to offer innovative products that set the quality standard for spray finishing, paint circulation, lubrication, sealant and adhesives dispensing, process application, and contractor power equipment. These best-in-class products are manufactured in the U.S. and China and supplied through their distribution centers in Minnesota, Belgium, Japan, Korea, China and Australia. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. ValuEngine cut Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $47.67 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and set a $46.67 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.41.

Graco stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,768.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Graco has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

In related news, VP Caroline M. Chambers sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $417,736.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,748.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $1,305,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,223.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,505 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 129,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

