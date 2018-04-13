Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, Intuitive Surgical outperformed its industry. The company registered solid growth in the Mature and Growth procedures, especially in general and thoracic surgery. Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci surgical robotic system will be the key growth driver, providing it with a competitive edge in the MedTech. The company's procedure performance in Asia showed continued strength with solid growth in China, Japan and Korea. A positive outlook for the coming quarters also raises our confidence. Further, incremental spending on product development and higher investments in international markets are likely to drive long-term growth. However, a surge in operating expenses is likely to keep margins under pressure. Further, the da Vinci Surgical System has a long sale and purchase order cycle. Cutthroat competition in the niche space is a concern. Forex woes are an added headwind for the company. “

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $507.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $434.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $413.77.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,183. The stock has a market cap of $47,339.10, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $251.13 and a 1 year high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.50, for a total transaction of $11,823,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,103,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $113,053.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $43,410,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

