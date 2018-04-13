Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Industries (OXM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OXM. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Oxford Industries to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.75. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,286.56, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Industries (OXM) to Hold” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-oxford-industries-oxm-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.