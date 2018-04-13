Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Speedway Motorsports, Inc., is a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Infineon Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Lowe’s Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries and Motorsports Authentics joint venture and manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars through its six hundred Racing subsidiary. The Company also owns Performance Racing Network which broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to over seven hundred thirty radio stations nationwide. “

Shares of TRK remained flat at $$17.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,380. The company has a market cap of $734.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Speedway Motorsports has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.63 million. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 31.30%. equities research analysts expect that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Speedway Motorsports announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the third quarter worth $279,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

