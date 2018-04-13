Zacks: York Water Co (YORW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. York Water’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given York Water an industry rank of 181 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of York Water in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of York Water from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in York Water by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in York Water by 11.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in York Water by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in York Water by 13.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in York Water by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.46, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.53. York Water has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter. York Water had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 11.13%. analysts expect that York Water will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.34%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company is an investor-owned water utility in the United States. The primary business of the Company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards and distribute water. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned and operated three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems.

