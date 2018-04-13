Insider Selling: Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) VP Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) VP Zhongjin Lu sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $57,295.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,308 shares in the company, valued at $75,563.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RKDA stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -5.79. Arcadia Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 390.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKDA. Piper Jaffray set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) by 294.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 412,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 25.94% of Arcadia Biosciences worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology trait company. The Company develops a portfolio of yield and traits addressing multiple crops that supply the global food and feed markets. It has a pipeline of products in development incorporating its traits, including products that are in advanced stages of development or on the market.

