Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 16th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $631.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 35,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $888,957.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 258,797 shares of company stock worth $6,484,643 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,684,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3,544.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 404,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 393,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,976 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $54,562,000 after acquiring an additional 269,913 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,686 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 136,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

