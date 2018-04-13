Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) Given a CHF 310 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 310 target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 315 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Commerzbank set a CHF 330 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 305 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 323.15.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up CHF 0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching CHF 314.20. 1,260,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,008. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/zurich-insurance-group-zurn-given-a-chf-310-price-target-at-barclays-updated-updated.html.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.