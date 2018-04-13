Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 315 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a CHF 315 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup set a CHF 341 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 335 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC set a CHF 346 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 323.15.

Shares of ZURN stock opened at CHF 314.20 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

