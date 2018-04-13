Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) PT Set at CHF 350 by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a CHF 350 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a CHF 346 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 317 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS set a CHF 315 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays set a CHF 296 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 323.15.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at CHF 314.20 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

