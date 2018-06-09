Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $24.00

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

GFED has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $105.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

