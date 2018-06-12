$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy (ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.01. Etsy reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Etsy from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,065,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Etsy opened at $29.64 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Etsy has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

