-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $729,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,838.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $35,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,920 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 113.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 52.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor opened at $14.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.