-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pershing Gold (PGLC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pershing Gold’s earnings. Pershing Gold posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pershing Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pershing Gold.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

PGLC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Pershing Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Pershing Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pershing Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In related news, Director Barry C. Honig purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,395,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry C. Honig purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,395,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 90,064 shares of company stock worth $172,485. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Gold by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 570,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pershing Gold traded up $0.02, hitting $1.86, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 22,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,651. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.84. Pershing Gold has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

