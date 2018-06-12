-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy (OTIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,316.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 2,178.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 53,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 436,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otonomy opened at $4.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.