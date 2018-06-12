$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western Gas Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.63. Western Gas Partners reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Gas Partners will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Gas Partners.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $437.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on Western Gas Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Gas Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Western Gas Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Shares of Western Gas Partners traded up $0.16, reaching $52.30, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,922. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.14. Western Gas Partners has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This is an increase from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Summit Equities Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Equities Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

