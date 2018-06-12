$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSX Co. (CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 50.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

In other news, CEO James M. Foote bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 6,305,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 615.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,301,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,295 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $83,179,000. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of CSX by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,882,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.68. 3,847,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.68. CSX has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $64.82.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

