$1.31 EPS Expected for Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.15% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.41 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.99.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies opened at $95.68 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 86,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

