$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $1.80 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.82 million to $12.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.30% and a negative net margin of 600.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NBRV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Nabriva Therapeutics traded up $0.25, hitting $5.43, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 354,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,163. The company has a market cap of $199.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.78. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

