$1.83 EPS Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.85. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $9.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Vetr cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.06.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $5,565,324.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,926 shares of company stock worth $50,594,931. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BT Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA opened at $260.62 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.54. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $266.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

