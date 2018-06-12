Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 150,977 NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of NN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNBR. ValuEngine downgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NN from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

NN traded up $0.90, hitting $21.25, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 411,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,377. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NN had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. NN’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

