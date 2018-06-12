1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 38,560 Shares of Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (KMM)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (NYSE:KMM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.55% of Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMM. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,939,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,421,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 879,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 60,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMM opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th.

About Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust

There is no company description available for Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.