1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 56,217 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR)

1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 60,661 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 17.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 206,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 76.7% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXR opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

