1607 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,276 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.80% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 5,507.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 356.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 87,784 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust opened at $8.09 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

