1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 133,300 Shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 121.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Get Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Clapp purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD opened at $14.17 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of approximately three years or less and a weighted average maturity of over five years or less.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.