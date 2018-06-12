Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,630,900 KKR & Co. L.P. Unit (NYSE:KKR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. Unit (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,630,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,107,000. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.34% of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. Unit by 48,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. L.P. Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. L.P. Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. L.P. Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $180,271,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $45,771,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,514,391 shares of company stock worth $531,190,194.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup raised shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on KKR & Co. L.P. Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. L.P. Unit from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on KKR & Co. L.P. Unit from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit traded down $0.02, reaching $23.24, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,455. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

KKR & Co. L.P. Unit (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.44 million. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 30.30%. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. Unit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

KKR & Co. L.P. Unit Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

